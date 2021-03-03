Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s bromance in Master’s never-seen-before BTS video is unmissable

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday expressed his happiness after his latest film Master completed 50 days run in theatres in Tamil Nadu. To mark the special occasion, Lokesh shared a never-seen-before behind-the-scenes video of Master. The clip gives us a glimpse of the kind of bromance and mutual respect that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi shared while making this film.

The making video shows us the filming of the climax action scene. The video gives us insight into Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi working styles, mannerisms and has them sharing a few laughs on the sets.

“No matter how many ever times I say, it ain’t enough!! Thank u

@actorvijay na & @VijaySethuOffl na,(sic),” tweeted Lokesh.

Master released in theatres on January 13 even as the country was still reeling under the impact of the coronavirus. The theatres were not allowed to function to their full capacity across the country at the time. Despite the 50 per cent cap on ticket sales, the film still managed to create record collections at the box office. The film was received with a lot of enthusiasm in the Telugu states, Kerala and Karnataka. Not just in south Indian states, the film also put up a decent performance at the box office in north Indian pockets.

Surprisingly, Master continued to draw people to some theatres in Tamil Nadu, even as the film has been available on Amazon Prime Video since January 29.

Besides Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan.