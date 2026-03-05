Vijay makes public appearance with Trisha days after wife Sangeetha files for divorce, watch video

Tamil actor-politican Vijay and actress Trisha attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur-film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay and Trisha were seen arriving at the venue together and later posed with the newlyweds. The duo was also spotted leaving the reception together.

Vijay was dressed in a gold-hued silk shirt paired with a traditional veshti. Meanwhile, Trisha wore a pure silk saree in white and gold with red accents along the border. She paired the saree with a sleeveless red blouse and completed the look with a striking green emerald statement necklace.

Vijay and Trisha’s first public appearance together comes days after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, alleging that the Jana Nayagan actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actress. In the petition, she claimed that the alleged affair caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering,” describing it as a breach of marital trust.

According to the petition, Vijay had initially assured her that the relationship would end. However, she alleged that the association continued, which led to “mental cruelty,” public embarrassment stemming from social media activity, emotional neglect, and what she described as constructive desertion.

The petition further states that attempts to resolve the matter between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025—through legal representatives and personal discussions—did not lead to an amicable settlement.

Claiming that the marriage has “irretrievably broken down” and exists only on paper, the petitioner has sought a divorce decree, permanent alimony in line with Vijay’s income and status, and the right to remain in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the case is decided or to be provided with similar accommodation. She has also requested that the proceedings be held in camera to safeguard the privacy and dignity of those involved.

Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008) and Leo (2023).