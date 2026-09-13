Silverstone surprise: Vijay and Trisha Krishnan watch Ajith race in UK, watch video

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan recently attended Ajith Kumar’s Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the UK. Their photos and videos from the event have since gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, a video of Trisha arriving at Silverstone surfaced online. The actor was seen stepping out of a car dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket before entering a tent at the racing circuit. Another clip that went viral showed Trisha and Vijay standing on a balcony and watching the race together.

Thalapathy Vijay didn’t expected her entry ? He looks UNCOMFORTABLE right after the moment trisha entered the frame 👀#Thalapathy #Vijay #Ajithkumar #TVK pic.twitter.com/2lDJpW5hnP — Gokul (@ItzGokulVJ) September 12, 2026

Vijay waves flag to start race

Besides spending time with Trisha at the circuit, Vijay also waved the ceremonial green flag to kick off the race. Ajith’s Ajith RedAnt by Virage team went on to finish 38th overall.

ALSO READ | From a warm hug, flagging off the race to Trisha: Inside Ajith and Vijay’s Silverstone moment

Before attending the race, Trisha was spotted with veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar in London. Radhika shared a photo with Trisha on Instagram before heading to Silverstone to cheer for Ajith.

Story continues below this ad

Vijay and Trisha’s latest appearance together comes a month after the actor attended the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai.

Vijay and Trisha’s frequent public appearances together have repeatedly drawn attention, particularly amid speculation about Vijay’s marital status.