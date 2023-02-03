scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Vijay’s 67th film titled Leo: First teaser is reminiscent of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy. The film will hit theatres on October 19 this year.

Thalapathy 67 titleVijay will be seen next in Leo - Bloody Sweet.
Listen to this article
Vijay’s 67th film titled Leo: First teaser is reminiscent of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The much-awaited news is finally here! Vijay‘s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 67, on Friday got an official title, Leo – Bloody Sweet. Fans have been waiting for the news for a while now. On top of getting to know the title, fans were also looking forward to see if it has any hint about whether or not the upcoming film is set in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The promo is reminiscent of Vikram’s title reveal video. In the Vikram promo, Kamal Haasan was preparing a South Indian spread for a group of police officials and politicians. Here in the new promo, Vijay is preparing varieties of chocolate. The sequence is intercut with the actor making a sword. The promo ends with a battalion of cars reaching his home and the actor is seen wielding a sword dripping with chocolate.

The similarities between the new promo and Vikram’s teaser further flames the speculations that Leo is part of LCU.

ALSO READ |Is Thalapathy 67 part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? What we know so far

Thalapathy 67 is the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the 2021 blockbuster Master. Master worked well at the box office despite the corona scare that was lurking as the lockdown was lifted just a few days before the film’s release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

Other than Vijay, the film also has Trisha in an important role. She is joining hands with Vijay after a gap of 14 years, which is another selling point of the film. The two have acted together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi, two important films in the Tamil star’s career. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is making his Tamil debut with the film, which also features Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Sandy. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, which will hit theatres on October 19 this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 17:25 IST
Next Story

Bhupesh Baghel criticises Union Budget, says investment by government in Adani group must be raised in Parliament

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close