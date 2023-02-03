Vijay’s 67th film titled Leo: First teaser is reminiscent of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

The much-awaited news is finally here! Vijay‘s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 67, on Friday got an official title, Leo – Bloody Sweet. Fans have been waiting for the news for a while now. On top of getting to know the title, fans were also looking forward to see if it has any hint about whether or not the upcoming film is set in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The promo is reminiscent of Vikram’s title reveal video. In the Vikram promo, Kamal Haasan was preparing a South Indian spread for a group of police officials and politicians. Here in the new promo, Vijay is preparing varieties of chocolate. The sequence is intercut with the actor making a sword. The promo ends with a battalion of cars reaching his home and the actor is seen wielding a sword dripping with chocolate.

The similarities between the new promo and Vikram’s teaser further flames the speculations that Leo is part of LCU.

Thalapathy 67 is the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the 2021 blockbuster Master. Master worked well at the box office despite the corona scare that was lurking as the lockdown was lifted just a few days before the film’s release.

Other than Vijay, the film also has Trisha in an important role. She is joining hands with Vijay after a gap of 14 years, which is another selling point of the film. The two have acted together in films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi, two important films in the Tamil star’s career. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is making his Tamil debut with the film, which also features Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Sandy. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, which will hit theatres on October 19 this year.