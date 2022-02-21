Vignesh Shivan shoots CSK ad with MS Dhoni, shares heartwarming memory of his mother meeting the cricketer

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan left his Instagram followers emotional on Monday as he shared a fond memory about his mother and his ‘hero’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Vignesh recently shot for a Chennai Super Kings commercial with the former Indian captain. Sharing a photo of himself and Dhoni, Vignesh said he cannot explain in words the feeling of meeting his role model. In another post, he went on to share an emotional story which he called his ‘favourite’ one.

Vignesh shared how a few years back his mother was in charge of the security for IPL players. Given she was an inspector, she had access to all areas. He once requested her to come along and stand in one corner to get a glimpse of his idol — MS Dhoni.

“I’ve followed him all my life … always been an ardent fan and a far away student ! There are times when I have handled situations during shooting … during failures … during success or many other situations .. I would jus imagine how Msd will react to such a situation… and I would do the same ! While working with a team of 100 members everyday ! You need leadership skills and I’ve always followed my Idol ! :),” he wrote.

Going back to his mother’s story, Vignesh Shivan further wrote how his mother once had a chance to get a picture with MS Dhoni. But, he never got a chance to do that. However, he stated that it’s the blessing and prayers of loved ones that he now got to work with Dhoni. The filmmaker wrote, “Through an angel certain Good things happened & eventually whatever I manifested was happening behind me only to get me an opportunity to direct a small video for CSK with my Icon ! :))) I said “action” 36 times ! Like a little boy counting with his fingers …every time I said action & Thanked God and the universe for making me direct the video :) lucky me.”

Vignesh Shivan said that during the shoot, he showed Dhoni a picture of his mother and the cricketer himself. His mother even met the cricketer on the sets of the ad. “Manifestation, perseverance definitely works ! Surreal i felt then :) This humble man ! Was too sweeet ! Too down to earth and very endearing making every second around him count ! :) One of the major dreams came true :) Special thanks to the blessed angels in my life ! :),” he concluded.

Vignesh is now awaiting the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.