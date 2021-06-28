Vignesh Shivan opens up about Nayanthara, reveals marriage plans

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday. And not so surprisingly, most of the questions were related to his relationship with actor Nayanthara. Vignesh answered such questions with a touch of his trademark humour.

During the interaction, Vignesh shared a lot of things about his relationship with Nayanthara. He revealed that the song “Thangamey”, which he wrote for his directorial debut Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, is his first gift to Nayanthara. It is on the sets of this film that romance bloomed between Vignesh and Nayanthara. He also said Nayanthara looks best in a saree, and the secret of her beauty is her prayers.

The highlight of the interaction, however, was Vignesh’s comment on marriage. When the filmmaker was asked why he and Nayanthara are not married already, he wrote, “Roma selavu aagum bro marraige & all (The wedding will cost a lot of money, bro)…so saving money for marriage and waiting for corona to go away.”

Vignesh and Nayanthara have been dating for about six years now.

The couple is currently working on the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.