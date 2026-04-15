Vignesh Shivan recalls seeing Jana Nayagan’s leaked version playing on a phone in Madurai: ‘I felt like breaking it’

Vignesh Shivan was on his way Madurai Airport when he saw a person watching the leaked version of Jana Nayagan on their phone. He knocked it out of their hand.

Speaking on Behindwoods’ Straight From Hearts with Rangraj Pandey, Shivan said the moment hit harder than he expected. “I couldn’t help it. I honestly felt like breaking it right then and there. It hurts that much to see our hard work treated like that.”

For Shivan, it was not just frustration at the moment. He called it a deliberate act by someone on the inside. “Someone with access did this on purpose. To us, a movie is like a god. We protect it and respect it with everything we have.” He did not stop at calling it a personal loss. He called it an industry-wide crisis. “The Jana Nayagan piracy leak was like death. We don’t know how the industry is going to compensate for this. Fans and people should celebrate in theatres. It is Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film.”