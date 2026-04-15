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Vignesh Shivan recalls seeing Jana Nayagan’s leaked version playing on a phone in Madurai: ‘I felt like breaking it’
Director Vignesh Shivan says he knocked a phone out of a stranger's hand in Madurai when he saw them watching the leaked version of Jana Nayagan, calling the piracy a death blow to the industry and clearing editor Pradeep E Ragav of any involvement.
Vignesh Shivan was on his way Madurai Airport when he saw a person watching the leaked version of Jana Nayagan on their phone. He knocked it out of their hand.
Speaking on Behindwoods’ Straight From Hearts with Rangraj Pandey, Shivan said the moment hit harder than he expected. “I couldn’t help it. I honestly felt like breaking it right then and there. It hurts that much to see our hard work treated like that.”
For Shivan, it was not just frustration at the moment. He called it a deliberate act by someone on the inside. “Someone with access did this on purpose. To us, a movie is like a god. We protect it and respect it with everything we have.” He did not stop at calling it a personal loss. He called it an industry-wide crisis. “The Jana Nayagan piracy leak was like death. We don’t know how the industry is going to compensate for this. Fans and people should celebrate in theatres. It is Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film.”
Jana Nayagan, billed as Thalapathy Vijay’s final acting project before his full-time entry into politics, was leaked online even before the Central Board of Film Certification had cleared the film. On April 10, high-definition clips featuring the actor’s political entry scene and a key musical sequence began circulating on encrypted messaging apps and pirate websites. Within hours, the full film in HD quality was available on piracy platforms.
The high-budget project, estimated at around Rs 500 crore, suffered significant damage as a result. Authorities responded by arresting six individuals and removing nearly 300 illegal links from online platforms, but the financial impact remains a serious concern.
One of the more pointed parts of Shivan’s interview was his defence of editor Pradeep E Ragav, who cut Jana Nayagan and had also worked with Shivan on his own film LIK. While speculation around the source of the leak has been widespread, Shivan was clear about where he stood.
“Editor Pradeep E Ragav, who worked on Love Insurance Kompany, was the editor of Jana Nayagan,” Shivan said. “I spoke with him, but no one knows who is behind the leak. Pradeep was so dedicated. Even if he wants to send me some LIK clips, he puts a proper watermark and sends them password protected. If I open it after a few hours, it will expire. So I don’t think there is any flaw on the editor’s side.”
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Investigators reportedly traced the leak through watermark evidence visible in the leaked footage, with initial findings pointing to an internal lapse during the editing stage. The CBFC, which had faced accusations of being the source, denied any link to the leak. The board stated that access to the content was password protected and that the DCP of Jana Nayagan was handed over to the producer in Mumbai on March 17 and had remained with them since.
Shivan’s words about the editor carry weight precisely because they come from someone who has worked closely with Pradeep and knows firsthand how carefully he handles material. Whether investigators agree remains to be seen.
Prominent figures from across the Indian film industry condemned the leak, with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and others calling for stricter anti-piracy measures and urging fans to watch the film only through legal means.
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