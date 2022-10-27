scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Vignesh Shivan posts about ‘peace of mind’ as TN govt gives clean chit to him, Nayanthara in surrogacy row

After Vignesh Shivan and his wife Nayanthara announced that they welcomed twin boys, many questioned whether the couple followed surrogacy laws.

Nayanthara, Vignesh ShivanVignesh Shivan and Nayanthara with their twin boys. (Photo: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram stories to share two quotes that are reflective of his state of mind currently. The first story read, “If we spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.”

The second story read, “Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love.”

Vignesh Shivan Insta post Vignesh Shivan’s Insta post. Vignesh Shivan Vignesh Shivan’s Insta post.

After Vignesh Shivan and his wife Nayanthara announced that they welcomed twin boys, many questioned whether the couple followed surrogacy laws. While the law states a couple should have been married for five years to be eligible for surrogacy, the celebrity couple tied the knot only a few months ago, which led to the whole debate.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian announced that the government will look into the matter and check whether any rules were broken by the couple. A panel was set up to find whether the couple had breached any laws. Now, after an inquiry into the issue, the couple has been given a clean chit and it was found that no rules were broken by the two. Nayanthara and Vignesh had registered their wedding about six years ago making them eligible for surrogacy.

ALSO READ: |Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan did not break surrogacy laws, Tamil Nadu government blames hospital for confusion

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first collaborated for the film Naanum Rowdy Thaan and were dating for years. Though they registered the marriage six years ago, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022 with many leading stars of Indian cinema in attendance.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu blockbuster GodFather. She has films like Gold, Jawan, Connect and Iraivan in her kitty. On the other hand, Vignesh is gearing up to direct Ajith Kumar in a yet-untitled film.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:36:00 pm
