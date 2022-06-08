Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot on June 9: From falling in love on a film set to intimate wedding plans, here’s a look at their relationship

Taylor Swift once said ‘Love will find you when you least expect it’, and that is what exactly happened with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The actor and director met on the sets of 2015 release Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and while working on the film, they fell in love. After being together for seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh are gearing up for the next big step in their relationship – marriage. The two are set to tie the knot on June 9.

Ahead of the D-Day, here’s a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship.

When cupid stuck

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan met and fell in love on the sets of 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Nayanthara proved to be lucky for Vignesh as the film, also starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, brought him critical and commercial success. There has been no looking back for Vignesh since the film.

When Vignesh, Nayanthara hinted at their relationship

The first time people noticed a spark between Vignesh and Nayanthara was when the duo attended SIIMA Awards. Both Nayanthara and Vignesh sat together and enjoyed the awards gala. The two also won awards at the event. In a video, Nayanthara is seen requesting the guests on the dias to allow her to call Vignesh on to the stage as she wanted to take the award for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan from him. During her speech, Nayanthara thanked Vignesh for believing in her. Vignesh, on the other hand, mentioned that Nayanthara is the best person he has met in life.

Years later, on the fourth anniversary of Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vignesh thanked Nayanthara for doing the film. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you thangamey. Life after meeting you has been blessed wit only sweet moments! Thank you for this day! Thank you for accepting to do this film .. thus giving me a chance to have a nice life. Godbless you & may you always remain this beautiful person inside & outside – forever! Loads of love. #nayanthara #NRD #4years #naanumrowdydhaan #lifesaver #blessed.”

A glimpse into Nayanthara and Vignesh’s world

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have never shied away from sharing a glimpse of their personal life with fans. Vignesh often shares photos of himself and Nayanthara – be it from their holidays, parties, birthday celebrations, festival celebrations and temple visits among others.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s hush-hush engagement

In 2021, Vignesh shared a picture in which Nayanthara flaunted a ring. The post went viral and led to speculations that the two are engaged. While Vignesh did not reveal anything in his post, Nayanthara announced her engagement during the promotions of Netrikann.

“It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members,” Nayanthara revealed on a chat show.

Vignesh on Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan’s latest release Kaathuvakala Rendhu Kaadhal featured Nayanthara in the role of Kanmani. The film, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi, was received well by the audience. Celebrating the success, Vignesh shared a post in which he heaped praise on Nayanthara. “Dear Thangamey, thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life! The pat on the back that u give me! How much u r there for me!!! Every time I have been low and clueless in my life! The way u have stood by me, made me take decisions and how much u have been there for me as a companion. All this makes me and this film complete! You are this film. You are this success for me!!! It’s all you and cos of you my Kanmani,” the caption read.

Vignesh and Nayanthara’s marriage plans

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently visited Tirupathi. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram) Nayanthara and Vignesh recently visited Tirupathi. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

At a press conference on June 7, Vignesh Shivan revealed that he is getting married to Nayanthara on June 9. He revealed that earlier the two were to tie the knot at Tirupathi temple, but now, they will be getting married in the presence of their family members and close friends in Mahabalipuram.

“Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn’t happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all,” he said. Vignesh and Nayanthara will also meet media personnel on June 11.

Here’s wishing the couple a very happy married life!