Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrate Diwali with their twins: ‘Thala Diwali for us in all sense’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara had a special wish for their fans on Diwali. Shivan shared a video featuring himself, Nayanthara and their two sons. In the video, the actor and her husband wished fans a Happy Diwali.

Vignesh captioned the video, “Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy, happy Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you. Pray hard, love hard ! Cos … Love is all we can have for each and everyone … Love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful.”

Vignesh Shivan also shared love-soaked pictures of himself and his wife Nayanthara. In the photos, the two are looking into each other’s eyes while holding their sons. The filmmaker captioned the images, “Wishing all the lovely people around … A very happy Diwali.”

Vignesh and Nayanthara welcomed their twins on October 9 this year. The couple fell in love while they were shooting for the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and tied the knot in June this year.