Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Vignesh Shivan on bringing up twins with wife Nayanthara: ‘I’m in a surreal zone, it still has not sunk in’

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara became parents to twins in October this year.

Vignesh ShivanVignesh Shivan and Nayanthara with their twins. (Photo: Instagram/ Vignesh Shivan)
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his actor-wife Nayanthara became parents to twin boys in October, four months after their wedding. The couple welcomed their sons, Uyir and Ulagham, via surrogacy. Immediately after embracing parenthood, the couple found themselves surrounded by controversy as questions were raised about them flouting the surrogacy laws. However, it was later found that they have not violated any laws.

Now Nayanthara and Vignesh are enjoying their days as parents. The filmmaker has recently said that he feels he is in a “surreal” zone ever since becoming a father. Vignesh announced the news of being blessed with twins on social media in October. He posted adorable pictures where he along with his wife Nayanthara was seen kissing the feet of his twins.

Also read |‘Nayanthara, I’m seeing you as a mother… haven’t seen a more beautiful you’: Vignesh Shivan pens post on her birthday

 

Talking about parenthood, he told IndiaToday.in that he is yet to sink into the fact that he has now become a father. He said, “It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now.”

The filmmaker also said that he feels “truly blessed” for being a parent. He added, “I’m in a surreal zone. All I can feel is immense blessings from God and that’s why I pray a lot. I’m feeling truly blessed for whatever I have in my life and whatever is happening in my life. This is one of the great blessings I always pray for.”

Also read |Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan did not break surrogacy laws, Tamil Nadu government blames hospital for confusion

Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love while they were shooting the film Naanum Rowdy Dhan. Two years later, they made an appearance together as a couple at an award function in Singapore. They finally tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony after nine years of dating each other.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Prithviraj’s Gold. She is also the female lead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which marks her Hindi debut. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, will next direct Ajith Kumar in an upcoming film tentatively called AK62.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:39:52 am
avatar 2 screening
Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others attend special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
