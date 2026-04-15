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‘LIC demanded Rs 112 crore’: Vignesh Shivan reveals he had to change LIK’s title after insurance company sent legal notice
Vignesh Shivan and SJ Suryah have revealed that LIK: Love Insurance Kompany was originally titled LIC, until the Life Insurance Corporation of India sent a legal notice and put a ₹112 crore price tag on the name.
When Vignesh Shivan started making Love Insurance Kompany, he had another title in mind, and he even launched the film under that name. But soon after, he got a legal notice, and everything changed. The notice he got was from Life Insurance Corporation, which demanded Rs 112 crore if Vignesh Shivan retained his original title.
Speaking about the title change in a recent interview with Post-cut clarity, Vignesh Shivan said the demand left him with no choice. “We initially titled it LIC, Love Insurance Company, but LIC demanded Rs 112 crore to use the name. I obviously didn’t have that kind of money, so we came up with backup options like LIP, LIT, LIK, and LIF.”
Among the options, according to Vignesh, LIK won. The C became a K, Corporation became Kompany, and the film found its new identity. SJ Suryah, who plays the man behind the fictional LIK app in the film, was present at the interview and backed Shivan’s account of how the name came to be.
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LIK was initially shelved due to budget concerns
The road to LIK was not a short one, the film was first announced in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and Lyca Productions backing it, but was shelved due to budget concerns. It sat on the shelf for four years before Shivan found a way to revive it.
In 2023, the project was brought back to life with Pradeep Ranganathan stepping into the lead role. Seven Screen Studio came on board as producer, alongside Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures. The film was launched in December 2023 under the title Love Insurance Corporation, with a muhurat puja ceremony marking the official start. The legal notice from LIC arrived not long after, setting off the search for a new name. On July 25, 2024, the team officially announced the new title Love Insurance Kompany, shortened to LIK.
The film itself
LIK is set in 2040, in a world where people insure their relationships through a dating app of the same name. The story centres on a man who believes in organic love falling for a woman who trusts technology to find her partner, and his decision to take on the system that keeps them apart.
SJ Suryah plays Suriyan, the man who built the LIK app. Pradeep Ranganathan plays the lead who goes up against him, with Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The film also features Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan and others, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. LIK released on April 10, and has earned Rs 35.57 crore so far, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.
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