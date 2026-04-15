‘LIC demanded Rs 112 crore’: Vignesh Shivan reveals he had to change LIK’s title after insurance company sent legal notice

When Vignesh Shivan started making Love Insurance Kompany, he had another title in mind, and he even launched the film under that name. But soon after, he got a legal notice, and everything changed. The notice he got was from Life Insurance Corporation, which demanded Rs 112 crore if Vignesh Shivan retained his original title.

Speaking about the title change in a recent interview with Post-cut clarity, Vignesh Shivan said the demand left him with no choice. “We initially titled it LIC, Love Insurance Company, but LIC demanded Rs 112 crore to use the name. I obviously didn’t have that kind of money, so we came up with backup options like LIP, LIT, LIK, and LIF.”