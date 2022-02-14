scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Vignesh Shivan gives a glimpse of his Valentine’s Day celebration with Nayanthara: ‘Just like the first time’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara have been dating for several years now.

New Delhi
February 14, 2022
Vignes Shivan with NayantharaVignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been dating each other for a couple of years. (Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Director Vignesh Shivan gave a glimpse of his Valentine’s Day celebration with his partner and ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara. On Monday, he shared a video of the actor walking towards the filmmaker with a huge bouquet of flowers. In the video, the two are also seen sharing a heartfelt hug. Describing the moment, Vignesh wrote, “When she comes and gives you flowers. Just like the first time. It surely is a Happy Valentine’s Day.” Vignesh and Nayanthara’s fans flooded the video with comments. “Never felt so single in life,” a comment read, while a few tagged the two as “couple goals.”

Vignesh also shared several photos of himself and Nayanthara. He captioned the photos, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around ! Its love ! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved!”

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been dating for several years now. Nayanthara’s 2015 release Naanum Rowdy Dhaan marked her first collaboration with Vignesh.

On the work front, Vignesh is looking forward to the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Going by the posters, it looks like a light-hearted film. The project marks Anirudh Ravichander’s 25th film as a composer.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, touted to be a romantic comedy, was initially scheduled to release during Christmas. However, due to delay in post-production, the makers had to postpone the release. Now, the film will hit screens on April 28.

