Vignesh Shivan finds Nayanthara beautiful even in her passport-size photo, calls her ‘a glittering beauty’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan often expresses his love for wife and actor Nayanthara on social media. On Friday, he took to Instagram stories and shared a passport-size photo of Nayanthara and wrote how she looks good even in that.

In the story, Shivan is seen holding a passport-size of Nayanthara. Along with it, he wrote in Tamil, “Even in the passport-size photo, she is a glittering beauty.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first collaborated on the film Naanum Rowdy Thaan. They dated each other for years. Though they registered their marriage six years ago, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022, which was attended by many actors from the Indian film industry.

Recently, the couple was given a clean chit by the Tamil Nadu government in the surrogacy laws case. They welcomed twins through surrogacy a few months after their marriage. While some questioned how could they opt for surrogacy before completing five years of marriage, they proved that they had registered their marriage six years ago.

On the work front, Nayanthara has films like Gold, Jawan, Connect and Iraivan in her kitty. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is gearing up to direct Ajith in a yet-untitled movie.