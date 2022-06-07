Vignesh Shivan confirms wedding with ‘love of my life’ Nayanthara. Here are all the details

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9. On Tuesday, Vignesh confirmed the same during a media interaction.

The filmmaker first expressed his gratitude to the media and stated, “I feel very happy to see you all. The reason why I wanted to meet you (media) is that I started my career as a writer/director. I started with Podaa Podi and followed it up with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Love Panna Uttarnum for Netflix and now Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Your support, positivity and goodwill has brought me this far. Apart from this, I started a production company Rowdy Pictures and our maiden venture Pebbles became India’s official entry for Oscars 2022. It was screened at various film festivals and won many awards. I was able to succeed as a producer also due to your support and positivity. The confidence you gave also made me establish myself as a lyricist as well. Whatever I have done professionally, you have given me support and encouragement.”

Vignesh Shivan then proceeded to share the exciting news of his marriage with Nayanthara after a seven-year courtship. He said, “Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn’t happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together.”

Vignesh concluded his statement by expressing how much he is looking forward to celebrating his union with Nayanthara with his media friends. “Like how your support and blessings have been there for us all these days, I require them to continue further in our personal and professional lives. With your good wishes, I am moving to the next stage of my life. We will meet you on June 11. Thank you so much,” the filmmaker said.

The rumours regarding their wedding gained more momentum, especially after the duo was recently clicked with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Reports claimed that the pair had gone to meet the CM to invite him for their wedding.

Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s engagement rumours began circulating after the actor posed with a lovely-looking ring. Later, Nayanthara confirmed that the ring was an engagement ring during a Tamil chat show.