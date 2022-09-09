scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Vignesh Shivan calls Nayanthara’s Connect ‘an extraordinary horror movie’

Connect marks Ashwin Saravanan's second collaboration with Nayanthara. Earlier, he had directed her in the 2015 horror movie Maya.

Tamil movie ConnectConnect stars Nayanthara in the lead role. (Photo: Twitter/Vignesh Shivan)

Vignesh Shivan is quite upbeat about his next production venture Connect. The film, starring his wife Nayanthara in the lead role, is written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over Fame. After watching the movie, Vignesh took to Twitter to share his excitement and thanked Ashwin for “an extraordinary horror movie”.

“Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movie We know u r good at it but u jus meratified us more than expectedkudos to U & ur stunning team Very good performances frm #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed,” Vignesh tweeted.

“Thank you brother @VigneshShivN for the unwavering faith in the film. #Connect coming soon!! Stay tuned for updates,” responded Ashwin to Vignesh’s tweet.

Connect marks Ashwin Saravanan’s second collaboration with Nayanthara. Earlier, he had directed the actor in the 2015 horror movie Maya. The film became a big hit at the box office. The director’s second movie was Iravaakaalam. And his third feature film was Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie garnered him a lot of critical acclaim.

The makers have revealed very few details about Connect so far. They are expected to make further announcements, including the film’s release date.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is waiting for the release of her Malayalam film Gold. Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the movie was supposed to open in cinemas during the Onam holidays. However, it has now been postponed due to post-production reasons. It is expected to arrive in cinemas next week. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

