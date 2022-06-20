Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara honeymoon in Thailand, click selfies with fans. See photos

Actor Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are at a private resort in Thailand for their honeymoon. The couple had tied the knot on June 9 in the presence of close friends, family and a handful of colleagues from the film industry. While Nayanthara and Vignesh had addressed the press after their marriage, they had not disclosed the location of their holiday. Recently, Vignesh’s Instagram story revealed that the newlyweds are in Thailand. Apart from this, their photos with fans from Thailand have gone viral as well.

Vignesh had shared a photo of the resort as well:

Vignesh and Nayanthara had earlier visited Tirupathi to seek blessings from Lord Balaji after their wedding. However, the couple got entangled in controversy as they were delivered a legal notice for allegedly wearing footwear inside the temple premises, and for also doing photoshoots. Later, Vignesh sent an apology letter addressed to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the temple’s governing body. In the letter, he said he and Nayanthara had plans to wed in the temple but had to cancel due to logistical reasons. To complete the wedding they headed to the temple directly from the wedding to receive blessings of Lord Balaji. But they had to exit the temple due to crowd and re-enter at a more relaxed time.

In his letter, he wrote, “We sincerely apologise to those who we could have offended and we mean no disrespect to the lord whom we love. We are grateful for the love and wishes we have received from everyone for our special day and we hope you continue to shower us with only the positivity we need from you.”

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot after being in a relationship for over seven years. The couple got married at Mahabalipuram.