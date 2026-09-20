After Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 as Kantha

With less than a month until the worldwide release of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2, one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, the makers have kicked off its promotions. Over the past few days, Sun Pictures, which bankrolled the action thriller, has been unveiling videos offering glimpses of the latest characters added to Jailer’s world.

Vidya Balan introduced as Kantha in Jailer 2

On Sunday, September 20, Sun Pictures officially announced that Bollywood star Vidya Balan is also a part of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Revealing that she plays Kantha in Jailer 2, the makers unveiled a clip offering a sneak peek into her inner world.

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