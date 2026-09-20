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After Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 as Kantha
Sun Pictures has revealed Vidya Balan's fierce first look as Kantha in Nelson Dilipkumar's Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.
With less than a month until the worldwide release of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-led Jailer 2, one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, the makers have kicked off its promotions. Over the past few days, Sun Pictures, which bankrolled the action thriller, has been unveiling videos offering glimpses of the latest characters added to Jailer’s world.
Vidya Balan introduced as Kantha in Jailer 2
On Sunday, September 20, Sun Pictures officially announced that Bollywood star Vidya Balan is also a part of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Revealing that she plays Kantha in Jailer 2, the makers unveiled a clip offering a sneak peek into her inner world.
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Accompanied by Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score, Kantha makes her entry by climbing down a staircase. Although the teaser doesn’t immediately reveal her face, her body language establishes her command of the room. The way she holds her saree’s pallu with her left hand and carries a burning cigarette in her right hand further underscores this.
“Once you have come here, you can’t simply leave without listening to what we say,” she tells someone, as the clip finally reveals her face. The video ends with her taking a drag from her cigarette while fiercely looking at the person opposite her.
What characters do Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah play in Jailer 2?
Sun Pictures kicked off the current promotional streak by introducing Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The clip begins with his voiceover, “Do you know how many people here will give their lives for me?” As the background score grows louder, he walks out of a car in darkness, jumps onto its bonnet, and sits there, smoking, with fearlessness brimming in his eyes.
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The makers followed up Suraj Venjaramoodu’s teaser with one dedicated to SJ Suryah, who plays Bodhi. Although he doesn’t have lines in the clip, Suryah steps into the frame with swagger, looking absolutely stylish.
Also starring Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa — who reprise their respective roles from the first instalment of the franchise — Jailer 2 will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, October 15.
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