Vidya Balan is impressed by Michael Madhana Kama Rajan

If you are a 90s kid and an ardent follower of Tamil cinema, there are chances that you wouldn’t have missed Michael Madhana Kama Rajan, one of the finest works of Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan till date.

Vidya Balan, who made her Tamil debut with Ajith Kumar-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, has caught the Singeetam Srinivasa Rao-directorial recently and wrote on Facebook, “Rewatched one of favourite films Michael Madhana Kama Rajan with Siddharth. The one and only Kamal Haasan and one of my all-time favourite, Urvashi. #Tiruppu.”

Michael Madhana Kama Rajan is famous for the dialogues by Crazy Mohan. Had he been alive, he would have been 67. (Today is his birth anniversary). The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja and completed 175-day run at the box office. Also, it was dubbed in Telugu as Michael Madhana Kama Raju.

One of the protagonists in Michael Madhana Kama Rajan is Kameshwaran, a Palakkad Malayali (played by Kamal Haasan, among the three other characters: Michael, a criminal, Madhan, a businessman and Raju, a firefighter). Incidentally, Vidya Balan is also from Palakkad.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan is occupied with the Shankuntala Devi biopic, directed by Anu Menon. Now that the Bollywood actor has mentioned about Kamal Haasan, can we speculate her involvement in the actor-politician’s next, Thalaivan Irukkindraan? Let’s wait and watch.