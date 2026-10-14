Vidya Balan expected trumpets for Rajinikanth’s arrival on Jailer 2 set: ‘There is no sosha’

Vidya Balan, who joins Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, expected the superstar’s arrival on the sets to be nothing short of grand, befitting his larger-than-life image. Instead, he walked in quietly as she chatted with the director and other crew members, leaving her pleasantly surprised by his understated presence.

Speaking to Variety India ahead of the film’s October 15 release, Vidya Balan recalled the moment with a mixture of surprise and admiration. She was already on set, talking to director Nelson Dilipkumar, the cinematographer and some assistant directors, when she noticed someone approaching from a distance.

“I was already on set, chatting with the director and the DOP and some of the assistants. We were all standing in a circle, just chatting and laughing. Someone began to walk towards us from a distance,” she said. “I expected that his entry, you know, there would be trumpets at his entry. But he just walked in silently.”

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Vidya Balan said the understated first meeting was consistent with her experience of working with Rajinikanth throughout the production.

“There is so much to learn and appreciate and imbibe. There is no shosha,” she said, using the Hindi word for pretension or showiness. “And look at how he just presents himself as he is. I think that’s why audiences love him so much, because he’s so authentic.”

She also recalled a moment from the first or second day of their interaction that immediately put her at ease. Rajinikanth told her that he watched her social media reels and found them funny.

“I remember he told me about my reels on, I think, the first or second day that I met him. He said, ‘I keep watching your videos and they’re so funny.’ And I immediately got put at ease, right?” she said.

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“If there was any pressure, I didn’t even sense it”

Vidya Balan was asked whether sharing the screen with an actor of Rajinikanth’s stature brought pressure. She acknowledged the significance of the opportunity but said his manner made her feel comfortable before she could even register any such pressure.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I take on that pressure. I’m always very grateful that I got this opportunity to work with the legend himself. But I don’t know if there was any pressure,” she said. “And if there is any pressure, I think he just, with his presence, eases it. He lets you be. He doesn’t make you feel like he’s watching you or judging you or anything of the sort. So if at all there was any pressure, I don’t think I even sensed it.”

She distinguished this from the natural nervousness of taking on a new role, saying that while those nerves are always present, Rajinikanth’s calming presence helped ease any additional pressure.

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“There is always pressure when you’re starting work on a new role. But I don’t think I was nervous in that sense. If there was any subliminal pressure, that was eased by his presence,” she said. “He’s such a calming presence. He’s so wonderful, he’s so giving. Just even as a person, he always has a word of appreciation for everyone. He puts you at ease immediately, always smiling at everyone.”

Vidya also spoke about how Rajinikanth treated the people around him, saying his warmth appeared consistent across his interactions with the cast and crew.

“He almost makes you feel like this is who he is at all times. He has a smile for every member of the team,” Vidya Balan said. “I think because he’s so secure, so rooted. You get a sense of him being an evolved person. I don’t want to judge that, but you get a sense that he’s above all this. Which is why he’s above everyone else.”

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, which collected over ₹600 crore worldwide, is scheduled to release in theatres on Thursday, October 15.