Viduthalai trailer: Vetrimaaran is back with another gritty film on police brutality

Director Vetrimaaran became a nationwide sensation when his 2015 film, Visaaranai, was selected as India’s official entry for the 89th Academy Awards under the category Best Foreign Language Film. Though the film didn’t make it to the final nominations, it received widespread acclaim from international film circuits. The film was a painful story of oppressed daily labourers who get arrested for no reason and are physically tortured to accept a crime they didn’t commit.

Now, Vetrimaaran is come up with another tale of such police brutality with his upcoming film Viduthalai, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, which promises a gritty story about a hunt by the police for a people’s champion in a village.

Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the senior police official, who heads the manhunt for Perumal Vaathiyaar (Vijay Sethupathi), a vigilante fighting for people’s rights. Soori is constable Kumaresan in the film, a small cog in the giant wheel of the police structure, who is unable to stand the power abuse of the department. The trailer depicts his frustration and inability to do something about the injustice.

Though the film has Vijay Sethupathi, the film’s protagonist is Soori. Viduthalai is a departure from his usual comedy roles, and for the first time, the actor will be seen in a serious and sober character.

At the trailer launch of the film, Vetrimaaran confirmed that Vaadivaasal, his upcoming film with Suriya, will release after Viduthalai. He also confirmed that he is working on the script of Vada Chennai 2, which will surely be made.