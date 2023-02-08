Viduthalai song Onnoda Nadandhaa is a hopeful melody from Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush and Ananya Bhat

It is common knowledge that Dhanush is a huge fan of Tamil music icon Ilaiyaraaja. Over the years, the actor has sung Ilaiyaraaja’s songs like “Thendral Vandhu Theendum Podhu” in reality shows and events expressing his love for the veteran musician. Even in his 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush played the role of an Ilaiyaraaja fan, who would listen to his songs whenever he is distressed. Now, the fan has finally worked with his idol on a song in Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai.

Dhanush has turned singer for the Ilaiyaraaja composition “Onnoda Nadandhaa” in Viduthalai. He has crooned the song along with Ananya Bhat. Earlier, a video from the studio showed Ilaiyaraaja teaching Dhanush to croon the song.

“Onnoda Nandandhaa”, written by Suka, is about the journey of a woman and a man through a forest. The lyrics are all about how the two tread through the treacherous terrain of the forest in the dark. The song tells us that despite the risky journey, the two feel safe in the company of each other. There is a sense of hope all through the song despite being a bittersweet melody.

Viduthalai is a period film based on a Tamil short story Thunaivan by Jeyamohan. It is the story of a newly-recruited police constable and his time spent on a new mission in a forest. The movie also stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.