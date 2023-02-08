scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Viduthalai song Onnoda Nadandhaa is a hopeful melody from Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush and Ananya Bhat

Onnoda Nadandhaa is the first collaboration of actor Dhanush and music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Dhanush, IlaiyaraajaDhanush with Ilaiyaraaja.
Listen to this article
Viduthalai song Onnoda Nadandhaa is a hopeful melody from Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush and Ananya Bhat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It is common knowledge that Dhanush is a huge fan of Tamil music icon Ilaiyaraaja. Over the years, the actor has sung Ilaiyaraaja’s songs like “Thendral Vandhu Theendum Podhu” in reality shows and events expressing his love for the veteran musician. Even in his 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush played the role of an Ilaiyaraaja fan, who would listen to his songs whenever he is distressed. Now, the fan has finally worked with his idol on a song in Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai.

Dhanush has turned singer for the Ilaiyaraaja composition “Onnoda Nadandhaa” in Viduthalai. He has crooned the song along with Ananya Bhat. Earlier, a video from the studio showed Ilaiyaraaja teaching Dhanush to croon the song.

ALSO READ |Vaathi trailer: Dhanush’s next looks like a simple commercial film with a concern for issues in educational system

“Onnoda Nandandhaa”, written by Suka, is about the journey of a woman and a man through a forest. The lyrics are all about how the two tread through the treacherous terrain of the forest in the dark. The song tells us that despite the risky journey, the two feel safe in the company of each other. There is a sense of hope all through the song despite being a bittersweet melody.

Viduthalai is a period film based on a Tamil short story Thunaivan by Jeyamohan. It is the story of a newly-recruited police constable and his time spent on a new mission in a forest. The movie also stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:41 IST
Next Story

14 BSNL properties in Karnataka up for sale or lease: MoS replies to BJP MP’s query

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi party with AbRam, Taimur on birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close