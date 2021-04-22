Viduthalai first look: Meet Vijay Sethupathi as mentor of Soori’s protagonist in Vetri Maaran film

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday unveiled the first look posters of his upcoming film, which has been titled Viduthalai. The film marks the actor’s maiden collaboration with National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran. The posters reveal the characters of Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, who is also playing a lead role in the film.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of Soori’s father in the film. However, judging from the posters, it is clear that speculations were completely baseless. While Sethupathi is seen in chains under heavy police custody, Soori plays a cop, probably the one who is keeping Sethupathi’s character in the chains. “Vijay Sethupathi as The Mentor and Soori as The Protagonist.”

Viduthalai is Tamil for freedom and it seems the film revolves around the human rights issues of tribal people.

“The shooting of Viduthalai is held across the dense forests of western ghats, where there was no electricity and telecommunications. Vijay Sethupathi, Vetrimaaran, Soori, Bhavani Sre, and the entire crew had stayed along with the native tribal people during the filming phase,” read a statement from the Viduthalai team.

Vetri Maaran last directed a segment called Oor Iravu in Netflix anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. His last feature film was Asuran, which was set against the backdrop of a casteist society. The film went onto win multiple awards at National Awards this year, including best actor for Dhanush and best Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi had multiple releases this year. He garnered a lot of appreciation for playing the main antagonist in Master, in which he shared screen space with Vijay. He was again seen as an evil man in a recent Telugu hit, Uppena. He is waiting for the release of Tughlaq Durbar and Laabam.