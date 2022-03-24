Video of Tamil filmmaker T Rajendar’s car running over man emerges, driver held

A video of a freak road accident involving the car of filmmaker T Rajendar, the father of actor Silambarasan, has surfaced online. The car in which Rajendar was allegedly travelling ran over a man on a busy road.

The CCTV footage shows a man crawling on the street, and when he reaches the centre of a T-junction, he gets run over by Rajendar’s car, which was taking a right turn. According to reports, the Chennai police have arrested Rajendar’s driver Selvam under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence not amounting to murder).

It is said that after the accident, Rajendar called for an ambulance and took the victim to Royapettah General Hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Munusamy, 58. He was crawling on the road allegedly owing to an injury to his leg. The incident is said to have happened on March 18.

Rajendar is famous for his ability to speak in rhymes. He made quite a dent in the Tamil film industry during the 80s as an actor and director. He has directed films such as Oru Thalai Ragam, Rail Payanangalil, Thangaikkor Geetham, Mythili Ennai Kaathali to name a few. Rajendar was also instrumental in shaping Simbu’s career from a very young age.