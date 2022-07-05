scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Video of Ajith shopping in London goes viral

Ajith Kumar was recently spotted shopping at a store in London.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 5, 2022 7:08:33 pm
AjithAjith Kumar in London.

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is on a trip across Europe. He was recently spotted shopping at a store in London. And the CCTV footage of Ajith’s time at the shop is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the cashier, who seems to be of Indian-origin, recognises Ajith. Ajith shakes hands with the cashier and exchanges a few pleasantries.

Many photos of Ajith’s trip to Europe have emerged online. Ajith is travelling Europe on his motorcycle. He was also seen commuting on a cargo train and ship.

It has become a ritual of sorts for Ajith to take a bike tour after the shoot of a film. Earlier, the actor travelled across North India after he finished shooting for Valimai. He also toured Russia before that as he had gone there to shoot an important stunt sequence for Valimai.

On the work front, Ajith recently wrapped a schedule of his next film with director H Vinoth. The film marks his third consecutive collaboration with Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio earlier collaborated on movies like Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Valimai was released earlier this year in cinemas amid a lot of hype. However, the film received mostly negative reviews and it also failed to generate good word of mouth.

