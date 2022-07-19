scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Victim trailer: Venkat Prabhu, PA Ranjith, Chimbudevan and Rajesh M unite for an anthology

Filmmakers Venkat Prabhu, PA Ranjith, Chimbudevan and Rajesh M have each directed one short film in the anthology titled Victim.

July 19, 2022 6:03:41 pm
Victim will stream on SonyLIV.

SonyLIV on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of upcoming movie Victim. It is a four-part anthology that brings together some of the brightest minds of Tamil cinema. Filmmakers Venkat Prabhu, PA Ranjith, Chimbudevan and Rajesh M have each directed one short film in the anthology.

The trailer suggests that the anthology is an ensemble of four different genres. Rajesh’s Mirrange is said to be a thriller that revolves around a single woman stuck in a strange place. Chimbudevan seems to have stuck to his favourite genre: fantasy drama. His short Kottai Pakku Vathalum..Mottai Maadi Sitharum! talks about a supernatural human, who is said to have lived for over 400 years. Well, it could also be a ruse. It’s worth noting that Chimbudevan had written and directed the four-part anthology Kasada Tabara last year, which was directly released on SonyLIV.

Pa Ranjith’s short Dhammam is set against the backdrop of a village. And it seems to explore the class and caste struggle over a piece of farming land.

Venkat Prabhu’s Confession seems like an urban thriller that deals with a hostage situation. A sniper has held a woman at gunpoint and he seems to be in the mood for a long chit-chat. The premise reminds us of the 2002 American movie Phone Booth.

Produced by Black Ticket Productions and Axess Film Factory, Victim stars Amala Paul, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, Lizzie Anton, Prasanna, Nataraja Subramanian, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan and Nasser M.

Victim will premiere on SonyLIV on August 5.

