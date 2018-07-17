Vice President Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam

Venkaiah Naidu posted tweets in both Tamil and Telugu praising Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam. Venkaiah Naidu posted tweets in both Tamil and Telugu praising Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday heaped praise on actor Karthi’s latest Tamil film Kadaikutty Singam (Chinna Babu in Telugu). Terming it as the best film he has seen in recent times, Naidu thanked the filmmakers for showing the life and lush-green beauty of the countryside without glamorizing them.

Venkaiah Naidu posted tweets in both Tamil and Telugu. “I watched the film Chinna Babu at theatres recently. With the greens of a village as the backdrop, the film shows our culture and traditions interestingly without unnecessary glamour,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, “It shows farmers’ issues, a family’s life, their values, love for animals and respect for woman. I thank the team for giving us a film like this.”

Overwhelmed by the Vice President’s reaction to the film, Kadaikutty Singam producer Suriya expressed his gratitude on Twitter. “Sir truly honoured!! A leader of your stature took time to pay attention to our efforts means the world to us… Our team is overwhelmed by your gesture and inspired to make cinema a value based entertainment… #ChinnaBabu #KadaiKuttySingam (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Kadaikutty Singam, which released to mixed reviews last week, is Suriya’s maiden production venture with his star brother Karthi. Karthi has been touring the Telugu states, visiting theatres as part of the post-release movie promotions.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming response! Really Happy to see families coming to cinemas and enjoying #KKS (sic),” Suriya tweeted earlier.

The film helmed by director Pandiraj has a huge supporting cast including Sathyaraj, Sayyeshaa, Soori and Bhanupriya among others.

