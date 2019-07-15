Viacom18 Studios to venture into Kollywood with Dulquer Salmaan film

Viacom18 Studios, known for producing big-budget Bollywood movies like Padmaavat, Andhadhun and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is slowly tapping into the south Indian film industry.

The studio has announced its debut Tamil project with actor Dulquer Salmaan, titled Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Viacom18 already made its way into Tollywood and Mollywood with Devadasa (Telugu) and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel (Malayalam), respectively.

Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is being touted as a rom-com and also stars Rakshan, Ritu Varma and Niranjani Ahathian. Anto Joseph is co-producing the film under his banner, Anto Joseph Film Company.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film. Speaking about the project, he said, “Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is an interesting story and I am really excited to have been a part of this one with such a fantastic cast and crew. This also happens to be my 25th film and that makes it even more special for me. I’m happy to be associated with Viacom18 Studios and Anto Joseph for Kannum Kannum and hoping the audiences feel the love with which it has been made.”

Director Desingh Periyasamy also said, “It’s a dream come true moment for me as my debut movie is released by one of India’s leading content studios, Viacom18 Studios. I want to thank Anto Joseph Film Company for producing this movie and to Viacom18 Studios for elevating it further by getting associated with it. I assure you this fun filled movie will entertain the audiences.”