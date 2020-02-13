Soorarai Pottru song Veyyon Silli: This GV Prakash number is an earworm

Soorarai Pottru song Veyyon Silli is composed by GV Prakash. Soorarai Pottru song Veyyon Silli is composed by GV Prakash.

The makers of actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru launched the film’s first song “Veyyon Silli” aboard a SpiceJet flight on Thursday.

A video of “Veyyon Silli” (which translates to ‘a piece of the sun’) was also released online. Just over a minute long, the video gives us a glimpse of the relationship between Maara (Suriya) and Bummi (Aparna Balamurali). Crooned by Harish Sivaramakrishnan, the song is an earworm as the beats are catchy.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame, Soorari Pottru is loosely based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.

The teaser of Soorarai Pottru showed Maara (played by Suriya), a pilot who is determined to pursue his dream of starting his own airline company. Based on the hype, it looks like this film will provide Suriya with some respite as his last two movies, Selvaraghavan’s NGK and KV Anand’s Kaappaan, did not fare well at the box-office.

GV Prakash has composed the music for Soorarai Pottru, which is being bankrolled by Suriya’s home production banner 2D Entertainment along with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

The release date of Soorarai Pottru is yet to be announced.

