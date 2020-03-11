Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu gets a sequel

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu saw Kamal Haasan playing a cop after Soorasamharam, Vetrivizha and Kuruthipunal. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu saw Kamal Haasan playing a cop after Soorasamharam, Vetrivizha and Kuruthipunal.

Grapevine has it that DCP Raghavan is back. Kamal Haasan and Gautham Menon will team up on a sequel to their blockbuster cop film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which was released in 2006. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reliable sources tell indianexpress.com that Gautham Menon has already started writing the script. The source added an announcement on the collaboration will be made soon.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu saw Kamal Haasan donning the khaki after Soorasamharam, Vetrivizha and Kuruthipunal.

The film was a profitable venture at the box office, and traces the journey of Raghavan who sets off to nab the killers of his friend’s daughter Rani.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu starred Jyotika, Kamalinee Mukherjee and Daniel Balaji in key roles.

Since Kamal Haasan is on a break after the accident that took place on the sets of Indian 2, he is planning to focus on the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. If sources are to be believed, the film will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh’s Vels Films International, who bankrolled Menon’s latest venture, Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT).

On Kamal Haasan’s birthday (November 7), Gautham Menon had tweeted a still from Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, and little did we know he would direct Haasan, once again.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Gautham Menon had hinted the same. He added, “I am revisiting some of my earlier films because people are asking me to. I am open to doing sequels, but it should not look like I am capitalising on the success of films. Suriya says I should never do a sequel to Kaakha Kaakha. (Smiles) As for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Raghavan is at the stage of life where he has a daughter. Maybe, she is 15, and there could be wife Maya. I may not remember the ‘moments’, but I can start from where I left even now. There’s no disconnect at all. They are my characters, after all.”

