Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan passes away

Tamil director Babu Sivan passed away on Wednesday night at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, following multiple organ failure. He was 54.

Babu Sivan began his career by assisting director Dharani, who helmed films like Ghilli and Kurvi with Vijay. Later, he made his directorial debut with Vettaikaaran in 2009. The Vijay-starrer became a huge hit at the box office. However, the success of the film did not help Sivan’s career. He struggled to find work. And later, he took over the responsibility of directing daily soap opera Rasaathi.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked about the sudden demise of Vettaikaaran director Babu Sivan. He was a very simple man who gave me complete freedom to execute my ideas in Vettaikaaran. Condolences and strength to his family and friends (sic),” tweeted Vijay Antony, who scored hit songs for Vettaikaaran.

Babu Sivan is survived by his wife and two daughters.

