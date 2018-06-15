Vetrimaran-Dhanush’s Vada Chennai to hit screens in September

Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai will hit the screens in September, and we will also get the trailer on July 28. Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai will hit the screens in September, and we will also get the trailer on July 28.

Kollywood has a notorious track record of announcing several interesting high-profile projects with gestation periods so long that you’re left scrounging for status quo. Vada Chennai is one such project which has been in the making for years but still makes headlines whenever it crops up — thanks to the names involved.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran cleared up the cobwebs on our hopes recently with the first look of the film and now, there is more good news. Vada Chennai will hit the screens in September, and we will also get the trailer on July 28. Confirming the same, Dhanush tweeted, “#VadaChennai part 1 trailer will be launched on 28th July & the movie will be a September release.” Along with the tweet, Dhanush also shared a red-tainted poster from the film.

While the first look posters have elicited mixed responses from the audience, much is still expected from the film and its team. Dhanush is said to be playing the role of Anbu, a National level carrom player who wants to make it to the big leagues. The various parts of Vada Chennai will document Anbu’s life over 35 years, infusing social and political commentary with the story.

Vada Chennai was planned to be a three-part film presented by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions. The film is directed by Vetrimaaran, whose is helming Dhanush after their much-celebrated Aadukalam. Apart from Dhanush, Vada Chennai will also star Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Karunas and Kishore among others. Vada Chennai also marks the collaboration of music composer Santhosh Narayanan and Vetrimaaran.

