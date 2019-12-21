Vetrimaaran to helm Suriya’s 40th film

Kalaippuli S Thanu will bankroll Suriya-Vetrimaaran’s film. Kalaippuli S Thanu will bankroll Suriya-Vetrimaaran’s film.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu on Saturday announced that he will bankroll another Vetrimaaran film. What’s more exciting is that the movie will star Suriya in the lead role.

“After the tremendous success of Asuran, director @VetriMaaran will be teaming up with @Suriya_offl for the first time in #Suriya40 @theVcreations is happy and proud to produce this film, ” Thanu wrote on his Twitter page.

Vetrimaaran made his directorial debut with Dhanush starrer Polladhavan in 2007. Since then he has helmed five films, with Dhanush starring in four of the outings. The only non-Dhanush starrer that he helmed was 2016’s Visaaranai, which was sent as India’s official entry for Oscars. However, Dhanush had co-produced the movie.

Hence, the upcoming film will be the first venture of Vetrimaaran, where he is not collaborating with Dhanush in any sort of capacity.

Vetrimaaran’s last film was Kalaippuli S Thanu production Aasuran with Dhanush. The film received glowing reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Suriya, meanwhile, is in need of a box office hit. His last film Kaappaan also tanked at the box office despite being released amid huge expectations.

