From chain-smoker to healthy eater: Vetrimaaran’s transformation story is everything you need for 2022

National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran has opened up about his eating habits that have made him healthy. Vetrimaaran revealed that he used to binge eat sweets through the night as he binge-watched movies. So much so that his family had to hide the sweets and snacks from him. On top of that, he was a chain-smoker, a habit he developed when he was 13.

However, after years of non-stop smoking, coupled with abnormal eating, Vetrimaaran’s health took a beating. And he realized that something was not right with him. The filmmaker sought medical help. Around 2008, when Vetrimaaran got a few tests done, he found out he was at a higher risk of developing a heart disease. That’s the point when he decided to make healthier choices in life.

“I went to a night show of Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). After I came out of the theatre, I smoked a cigarette. And I have never smoked since,” Vetrimaaran told Film Companion.

Vetrimaaran goes on to explain how radically he changed his diet, his journey with Keto diet and organic farming. However, before he begins to reveal his eating habits, he lays down a big disclaimer. Whatever he said during the interview are the things that worked for him. And it shouldn’t be practised by anyone without the guidance of professionals. But, Vetrimaaran’s knowledge of healthy eating and his simple yardstick to judge what’s good for our body is enough to encourage us to be conscious about what we put in our mouth. Not for nothing, they say, you are what you eat.

On the work front, Vetrimaaran is now busy working on the pre-production of Vaadi Vaasal. The film stars Suriya in the lead role.