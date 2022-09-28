scorecardresearch
Vetrimaaran’s debut web series Pettaikaali gets release date

GV Prakash Kumar on Wednesday released the motion poster of the upcoming Tamil web series Pettaikaali.

PettaikaaliPettaikaali will stream on Aha.

Music composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar on Wednesday released the motion poster of the upcoming Tamil web series Pettaikaali.

“The much awaited motion poster of Vetrimaaran’s #PettaikaaliOnAHA. Super proud to introduce the first ever Tamil web series based on Jallikattu. Directed by L. Rajkumar. Coming on @ahaTamil,” tweeted Prakash.

The motion poster of Pettaikaali shows visuals of a Jallikattu event happening with a lot of gaiety and fanfare. The series is set to be available for streaming on Aha this Deepavali. Pettaikaali is the original production of the home-grown streaming platform, Aha. Founded by producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, the OTT platform has already established itself well in the Telugu region. Pettaikaali is the platform’s first wave of original shows/films to gain ground in the Tamil region.

“He (Rajkumar) had done a lot of research for two years and did a documentary on Jallikattu, its history, its people, their practices, the lineage and heritage. And he has made that documentary into a web series. My job is rather easy on this project. I just have to tell what’s good, what’s not and what’s enough. Whatever they have done so far, I have liked it. I saw Kalaiyarasan’s work and I liked it,” director Vetrimaaran, who is also part of the series, had said earlier.

It’s worth noting that Vetrimaaran is also busy with the pre-production work of Vaadivaasal, which is also based on Tamil Nadu’s popular festival sport Jallikattu. The movie is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film will go on the floors soon.

