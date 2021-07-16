Vetri Maaran-Suriya’s film Vaadi Vaasal gets a title look poster

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations on Friday unveiled the title look poster of his next venture Vaadi Vaasal. The film is based on writer C.S. Chellappa’s novel of the same name. The book will be adapted for the big screen by director Vetri Maaran, and Suriya will play the lead role of a popular bull-tamer in the film.

“A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal,” Thanu tweeted while unveiling the poster.

Vaadi Vaasal is said to revolve around Tamil Nadu’s ancient bull-taming sport, Jallikattu. It is Vetri’s second such film to include a sport involving animals. His award-winning film Aadukalam explored the long legacy and culture of rooster fights in Tamil Nadu.

A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @gvprakash #VaadiVaasalTitleLook pic.twitter.com/BNDob3Shsv — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) July 16, 2021

Also Read | Suriya’s film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivasal

Vaadi Vaasal will mark Suriya’s maiden collaboration with Vetri Maaran, who has so far been content working only with Dhanush. Four out of Vetri’s five films featured Dhanush in the lead role.

Vetri Maaran’s last release was the Dhanush-starrer Asuran. The film followed a family’s struggle to keep their dignity in a casteist society. The film went on to become a hit at the box office, and also garnered multiple National Awards, including the best actor award for Dhanush.

The director is currently busy with Viduthalai. Billed as a socio-political thriller, the film is based on writer Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Gautham Menon in the lead roles.

Suriya, meanwhile, was last seen in director Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru. He’s currently busy shooting for director Pandiraj’s untitled film, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.