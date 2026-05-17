Veteran Tamil producer K Rajan dies by suicide; Kushboo expresses shock

Renowned film producer K Rajan, noted for his work in Tamil cinema, was found dead in Chennai on Sunday, May 17. He was 85. While reports state that he died by suicide, the police have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the actual reason behind his death and, if it was indeed a suicide, what prompted him to take such an extreme measure.

Noted for his outspoken speeches and controversial remarks at cinema-related events, K Rajan was a multi-faceted film professional who tried his hand at various departments. He entered Tinseltown by bankrolling Brammacharigal (1983). Rajan subsequently produced movies such as Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000) and Ninaikoatha Naaliai (2001).

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He made his directorial debut with Namma Ooru Mariamma (1991), starring Nizhalgal Ravi, R Sarathkumar, KR Vijaya, and Disco Shanti in key roles. He then returned to the director’s chair almost a decade and a half later with Unarchigal (2005), starring Sriman, Abitha, and Abhinayashree in the lead roles.

K Rajan: The actor

K Rajan also acted in movies such as Raghuvaran’s Michael Raj (1987), Arjun-Nirosha’s Sonthakkaran (1989), Napoleon-Roja’s Veettoda Maapillai (2001), Bobby Simha-Keerthy Suresh’s Paambhu Sattai (2017), Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu (2023) and Selvaraghavan’s Bakasuran (2023). Rajan is survived by his son, Prabhukanth.

Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting.

May his… pic.twitter.com/75GXFHu9uM — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 17, 2026

Kushboo, Dhananjheyan, Kasturi react

Reacting to the news of K Rajan’s demise, actor-politician Kushboo Sundar wrote on social media, “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of the film fraternity, producer K Rajan sir. His passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. He was a very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. This is very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace.”

Producer-industry analyst G Dhananjheyan noted on X (formerly Twitter), “It’s shocking and sad to know producer and distributor Thiru K Rajan sir died by suicide. Unbelievable, as he is one of the boldest and most confident persons I have come across. Highly energetic and opinionated. Tamil Cinema will badly miss him for his support of the industry at many crucial times. May his soul rest in peace.” Actor Kasturi also expressed her condolences.

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