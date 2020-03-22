Veteran Tamil director-actor Visu passes away

Visu was a prominent figure in Kollywood in the 80s and 90s. (Photo: Manobala/Twitter) Visu was a prominent figure in Kollywood in the 80s and 90s. (Photo: Manobala/Twitter)

Meenakshisundaram Ramasamy Viswanthan, popularly known as Visu in the Tamil film industry, passed away due to kidney failure on March 22. He was 74.

The actor-director was a prominent figure in Kollywood in the 80s and 90s. He began his career working as an assistant under legendary filmmaker K Balachander. Visu’s first movie was Pattina Pravesam (1977). He got his first break with hit comedy movie Thillu Mullu, which starred Rajinikanth.

As a director, Visu was known for his message-driven family dramas. He has helmed several blockbusters like Samsaram Adhu Minsaaram, Penmani Aval Kanmani, Thirumathi Oru Vegumathi, Ketti Melam, Vaai Sollil Veerandi, Rajathandhiram, Dowry Kalyanam, Sakalakaala Sambandhi, Naanayam Ilatha Nanayam and Pattukottai Periyappa.

He also acted as the lead in Oomai Vizhigal, Veedu Manaivi Makkal and Vanaja Girija etc. In the later years of his career, the actor gained recognition for his supporting roles in Maya Bazar, Irratai Roja, Arunachalam, Vasuki, Nesam, Aravindham and Middle Class Madhavan.

Apart from acting, directing and writing, Visu also had a brief small-screen stint. He was known for hosting live-debates on television.

Actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar paid tribute to Visu on Twitter. She tweeted, “RIP director and writer Visu sir, contribution to cinema and stage was immense. Our condolences to the family and key he rest in peace.”

