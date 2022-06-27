Veteran Tamil actor Poo Ramu passes away

scorecardresearch
Veteran actor Poo Ramu, who is known for his work in Tamil films like Poo, Neerparavai, Nedunalvaadai, Pariyerum Perumal, Peranbu, Karnan and Soorarai Pottru, has passed away.

The actor breathed his last in Chennai on Monday evening.

Poo Ramu had been hospitalised on Monday morning in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actor became a household name after making an appearance in the 2008 release Poo. He was last seen in Soorarai Pottru.

