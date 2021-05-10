Tamil actor ‘Joker’ Thulasi passes away due to Covid-19

Tamil actor Thulasi, who is known as Joker Thulasi, died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday in Chennai. Before entering the film industry, Thulasi was a popular figure in the theatre circuit. He made his screen debut in 1976 with director Devaraj Mohan’s Ungalil Oruthi. Thulasi went on to star in a slew of popular movies in a career spanning more than four decades.

Thulasi was best known for his roles in films like Marudhu Pandi, Thirumathi Pazhaniswamy, Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan, Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum, to name a few. Later in his career, he also worked in several popular Tamil soap operas, including Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani.

Raadhika Sarathkumar, who worked with Thulasi in Vani Rani, condoled the passing of her co-star. “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic),” she posted on her Twitter page.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/OUCdZqbnVm — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

RIP – ” Joker ” Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/E85tpwdB1i — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) May 9, 2021

In the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film industry have succumbed to the virus. Recently directors Thamira and KV Anand had also died of Covid-19. Tamil comedian Pandu and musician MJC Comagan were among those who lost their lives during the second wave of coronavirus.