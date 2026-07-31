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Veteran playback singer Jamuna Rani dies at 88
Veteran playback singer Jamuna Rani, who lent her voice to over 6,000 songs across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Sinhalese films, died in Bengaluru on Thursday. She was 88.
Veteran playback singer Jamuna Rani died in Bengaluru on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was 88.
Known for her prolific career across South Indian cinema, Jamuna Rani lent her voice to more than 6,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and even Sinhalese films. Over a career spanning several decades, she became one of the most recognisable voices of the 1950s and 1960s, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to be remembered through several popular songs.
Jamuna Rani began her journey in playback singing at a remarkably young age. She made her debut when she was just seven years old with a song in the Telugu film Tyagaya. She also sang the child version of the popular song “O Devadas” in Devadas.
She entered the film industry at a time when playback singing was dominated by celebrated voices such as Jikki, P Leela and M L Vasanthakumari. Despite the presence of these established singers, Jamuna Rani gradually carved out a space for herself. She became particularly known for lending her voice to the celebrated Travancore Sisters, Lalitha and Padmini, whose performances were an important part of several films during the period.
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Her career gained further momentum after she joined Modern Theatres. With her distinctive voice and versatility, Jamuna Rani went on to establish herself as one of the leading playback singers of her generation. Her ability to adapt her voice to different musical styles and languages allowed her to build a vast body of work across multiple film industries.
Jamuna Rani also frequently performed at stage shows alongside singer Mano. Their performances often brought together different musical influences, with their voices creating a distinctive folk flavour.
Remembering the singer in a conversation with The Hindu, Mano said, “She possessed a vocal range that could effortlessly match T.M. Soundararajan’s in the song Yaaradi Nee Mohini from the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Uthama Puthiran. Composed in a Western style, it became a hugely popular number.”
Among Jamuna Rani’s most memorable songs are “Senthamizh Then Mozhiyal”, “Yaaradi Nee Mohini”, “Kungumapoove Konjum Purave”, “Mama Mama Mama”, “Kaalai Vayasu Kattana Size” and “Paattondru Ketten”. She also sang “Naan Sirithaal Deepavali” in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Nayakan.
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