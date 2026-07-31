Veteran playback singer Jamuna Rani dies at 88

Veteran playback singer Jamuna Rani died in Bengaluru on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was 88.

Known for her prolific career across South Indian cinema, Jamuna Rani lent her voice to more than 6,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and even Sinhalese films. Over a career spanning several decades, she became one of the most recognisable voices of the 1950s and 1960s, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to be remembered through several popular songs.

Jamuna Rani began her journey in playback singing at a remarkably young age. She made her debut when she was just seven years old with a song in the Telugu film Tyagaya. She also sang the child version of the popular song “O Devadas” in Devadas.