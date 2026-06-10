Veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja dies at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday due to age-related complications. He was 84.

Bharathiraja breathed his last at his residence in Chennai.

Over a career spanning several decades, Bharathiraja, regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of Tamil cinema, directed several landmark movies, including 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993). Throughout his illustrious career, Bharathiraja worked with some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivaji Ganesan. His last directorial venture was Meendum Oru Mariyathai, released in 2020.

In recent years, Bharathiraja was also active as an actor, having acted in Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja. His last screen appearance was in director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum (2025), starring Mohanlal and Shobana.