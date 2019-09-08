Veteran actor-director Rajasekar passes away

Veteran actor and director Rajasekar of Saravanan Meenatchi-fame passed away on Sunday. He was 61.

Advertising

Rajasekar was a part of the direction duo Robert-Rajasekar who helmed many films including Paravaigal Palavitham, Manasukkul Mathappu and Chinna Poove Mella Pesu. He also worked as a writer and cinematographer for many films. As an actor, he rose to fame with Bharatiraja’s Nizhalgal. Rajasekar also acted in a number of successful television serials and he became popular for his role in the popular daily, Saravanan Meenatchi.

Actor Sharath Kumar paid his tribute on Twitter. “The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vaccum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRajasekar”, he tweeted.

The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vaccum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRajasekar — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 8, 2019

RIP – Rajasekar…. Originally film Director part of the duo Robert – Rajasekar and later Actor. May your Athma attain Sadhgathi. pic.twitter.com/zcDerAaS3h — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) September 8, 2019

Veteran actor Mohan Raman also gave his condolences for Rajasekar on Twitter. “RIP – Rajasekar…. Originally film Director part of the duo Robert – Rajasekar and later Actor. May your Athma attain Sadhgathi”, the caption read.