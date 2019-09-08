Toggle Menu
Veteran actor-director Rajasekar passes away

Veteran actor-director Rajasekar passes away

Rajasekar passed away on Sunday at the age of 61. He was a part of the direction duo Robert-Rajasekar who helmed many films including Paravaigal Palavitham, Manasukkul Mathappu and Chinna Poove Mella Pesu.

Rajasekar death
As an actor, Rajasekar rose to fame with Bharatiraja’s Nizhalgal.

Veteran actor and director Rajasekar of Saravanan Meenatchi-fame passed away on Sunday. He was 61.

Rajasekar was a part of the direction duo Robert-Rajasekar who helmed many films including Paravaigal Palavitham, Manasukkul Mathappu and Chinna Poove Mella Pesu. He also worked as a writer and cinematographer for many films. As an actor, he rose to fame with Bharatiraja’s Nizhalgal. Rajasekar also acted in a number of successful television serials and he became popular for his role in the popular daily, Saravanan Meenatchi.

Actor Sharath Kumar paid his tribute on Twitter. “The duo Robert-Rajasekar came with a bang and later #Rajasekar used his experience in the industry & continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vaccum among his good friends & in the industry. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPRajasekar”, he tweeted.

Veteran actor Mohan Raman also gave his condolences for Rajasekar on Twitter. “RIP – Rajasekar…. Originally film Director part of the duo Robert – Rajasekar and later Actor. May your Athma attain Sadhgathi”, the caption read.

