Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 has found its way to piracy website Tamilrockers. Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is a Tamil sports drama starring Vikranth and Arthana Binu. It is written and directed by Selva Sekaran.

Pasupathy, Kishore, Anupama Kumar, Soori, Appukutty and Ganja Karuppu also star in Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2.

The film has received poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it 1 star and wrote, “Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 rides on a weak story, resulting in a frustratingly boring watch. The film loses steam in the second half with no redeeming quality whatsoever. We don’t see any of the older characters—Soori or Appukutty—till the second half. All I wonder is how can someone fuse an interesting sport like Kabaddi into a script and deliver something so dull and ordinary? Overall, Selva Sekaran couldn’t repeat the magic that Susienthiran did with Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu (2009), despite the director himself penning the story.

“The intent to make a sequel is appreciable, but not the output,” she added.