Venkat Prabhu ropes in Simbu for his next

Simbu recently completed filming for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Simbu recently completed filming for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

After severe speculation that director Venkat Prabhu will direct Simbu aka STR in his next film, the Mankatha director has now confirmed the project. Tweeting the announcement, Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Yes it’s official!!!! My next is with my brother #Str produced by @sureshkamatchi #2019 #vp9 and it’s a fresh script!! Not a sequel!!! Artists, technicians, title and other details will follow!! Get ready to be rocked!!!! #superthrilled need all ur love and blessing as always!! (sic)” This is the first time Venkat Prabhu will be directing a film with Simbu as the lead.

It is indeed good news for STR fans. A few months back Simbu had become infamous for his irregular shooting habits which led to several complaints against the star. But the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa seemed to have mended his ways. He recently completed filming for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and also has his directorial in the pipeline. The actor also buried his hatchet with director Gautham Vasudev Menon and the two are now collaborating for the sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Grapevine also suggests that Simbu might be in talks with D16 fame Karthick Naren for a film.

Yes it’s official!!!! My next is with my brother #Str produced by @sureshkamatchi #2019 #vp9 and it’s a fresh script!! Not a sequel!!! Artists, technicians, title and other details will follow!! Get ready to be rocked!!!! #superthrilled need all ur love and blessing as always!! pic.twitter.com/4zO083zbNi — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 27, 2018

Venkat Prabhu, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film Party. The film stars Jai, Mirchi Siva, Chandran, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Sanchita Shetty among others. Venkat Prabhu’s brother Premgi Amaren is making his debut as a music director with the film. Party is produced by T. Siva under the Amma Creations Banner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd