Venkat Prabhu, Manoj Manchu react as Vijay gears up to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM

After receiving the Governor’s approval, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 9 at 11 am. Earlier in the day, Vijay secured the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, adding 11 MLAs to his tally of 108 and comfortably crossing the majority mark. The development comes after days of uncertainty and speculation surrounding government formation in the state, and has triggered massive celebrations among Vijay’s fans as well as his colleagues from the film industry.

Actor Manoj Manchu took to X to share a heartfelt note congratulating Vijay. His post read: “The people’s verdict in Tamil Nadu is the ultimate power. When people rise for change, history itself will change direction. The very person who was trolled, mocked, targeted, and restricted in every possible way has now shown his strength in his very first election itself. The name ‘Vijay Thalapathy’ is now becoming a symbol of hope and change for every common man.”

தமிழ்நாட்டின் மக்கள் தீர்ப்பே இறுதி சக்தி.

மாற்றத்துக்காக மக்கள் எழுந்தால், வரலாறே திசை மாறும். When people rise for change, history bends towards them. Ennoda Thainadu Tamil Nadu…

Vanakkam Namasthe 🙏🏾❤️ The very person who was trolled, mocked, targeted, and restricted in… pic.twitter.com/CElfzQRcKa — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 8, 2026

The note further read: “Tamil Nadu has always welcomed leaders who carry people in their heart, and history has proved that time and again. This is no longer just politics, this is the roar of people waiting for change.”

Manoj also addressed the political developments after the elections, writing: “The political aftermath in Tamil Nadu has now become more intense and emotional than the elections themselves. Rumours about DMK and AIADMK coming together — I strongly believed they are only rumours. These parties, which have witnessed power, defeat, rise, and survival for decades, understand the value of the people’s mandate better than anyone. But one truth stands tall and inevitable today. A first-time political force emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu is historic. Crores of people have placed their faith, emotion, and hope in one man — Actor Vijay.”

“In a democracy, the people’s verdict must always stand above political calculations. The single largest party deserves the rightful first opportunity to form the government, and it is good to see that opportunity being given to prove the majority on the floor of the House. Tamil Nadu voted for change. That mandate deserves respect. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the one and only Thalapathy Vijay Anna and #TVK,” he added.

Also Read – Trisha shares cryptic post as Vijay’s TVK hits winning 118 mark in Tamil Nadu: ‘IYKYK’

Meanwhile, actor Sibiraj, son of veteran actor Sathyaraj, who had already declared Vijay as his Chief Minister four days ago, shared another story on social media. The post featured the signature “C Joseph Vijay” under the title “Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Screenshot of Sibi Sathyaraj Insta Story. Screenshot of Sibi Sathyaraj Insta Story.

On the day election results were announced, Sibiraj had penned a long emotional note for Vijay on Instagram. He wrote: “Honourable CM, Dearest @actorvijay Anna. You achieved the pinnacle of your career with sheer talent, hard work, passion, discipline, unwavering focus and tenacity and yet you decided to keep your promise and made the plunge into politics. You have now created history with the same qualities and the pure intention to give back to your people.”

Story continues below this ad

“You were firm with your stand with regard to alliances. You stood your ground despite all the difficulties you faced over the years. Anna, we have whistled seeing you bashing multiple guys onscreen and now you have made it true in politics as well. You have made your fans and supporters proud and shut the mouths of all naysayers in your trademark style. And finally, you have made Tamil Nadu proud by proving that people vote for the truth and not for cash. Thank you Thalaivaa. Thank you all. The son of Tamil Nadu rises,” the note concluded.

Venkat Prabhu, who helmed Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time, tweeted, “I am the one called C Joseph Vijay 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Cinematographer PC Sreeram, meanwhile, took to X and wrote, “A new beginning in our state , let it be a good & healthy one.”

Vijay’s party TVK had secured 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party in a historic debut. However, the party fell short of the majority mark by 10 seats. Congress later extended support with its five MLAs, while three smaller parties with two MLAs each also joined hands with Vijay, ultimately helping him cross the majority threshold and paving the way for him to form the government.