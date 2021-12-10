scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu teaser: Simbu, Gautham Menon and AR Rahman seem to have a winner

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru |
December 10, 2021 2:52:51 pm
Vendhu Thanindhathu KaaduThe music of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is composed by AR Rahman.

Actor Simbu on Friday released the teaser of his upcoming movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The title is a very popular line from a poem by great Tamil poet Bharathiyar. Written and directed by Gautham Menon, the film has music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Judging by the teaser, the film seems to follow the plight of a migrant worker in Chennai city. Simbu seems to play the role of a youngster called Muthu, who is forced to seek out menial jobs in the city as circumstances in his village become unfavourable for farming. And he gets mistreated and pushed around by men, who seem to exploit the migrant workforce. And the injustice forces Muthu to take up arms to protect himself from exploitation.

The highlight of the teaser is the song that accompanies the action. Composed and sung by Rahman, the song is a paradox. It is about the pain that the protagonist is going through but the tune is rather peppy and optimistic.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is Gautham Menon’s first attempt at telling the tale of the downtrodden. He has made a career by authentically portraying the pains and pleasures of urban dwellers. If the teaser is anything to go by, the film seems promising. Will it be a milestone in the combination of Rahman, Simbu and Gautham? The last time the trio knocked the ball out of the park was about a decade ago with Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Raadhika, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav.

