Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collection: Simbu-Gautham Menon movie earns Rs 50 crore in 4 days

Actor Simbu’s latest movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu seems to be setting the cash registers ringing at the box office in Tamil Nadu. If reports are to be believed, the film is set to emerge as Simbu’s second consecutive box office hit after his 2021 fantasy thriller Maanaadu.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s four-day opening collection is pegged at Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. “I will definitely not say that its an unexpected number. Cuz I know for a fact that when thalaivan @SilambarasanTR_ na enters into the game, he is the boss #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu has collects ₹50.56cr and more to come,” tweeted popular Tamil VJ Ashwath.

The film is said to have had a very good run in cinemas on Sunday, creating hopes for strong weekdays. It remains to be seen whether the film can cash in on the good word of mouth it generated during the opening weekend to extend its box office gains in the coming days.

The makers, director Gautham Menon and Simbu met the press on Sunday and expressed gratitude while declaring the film a commercial success. “I got a very good response for my acting in this film. And my heartfelt thanks for that. It gives me the confidence to experiment with films,” Simbu said at the event.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the third collaboration between Gautham Menon and Simbun after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The film seems to have given the much-needed relief to Gautham, whose career has been battered by a series of delayed projects.

The makers had earlier revealed that it was a two-part gangster saga. And the critical and commercial success of the first installment is likely to allow the makers to scale up the project.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu tells the story of an immigrant worker, who climbs up the ladder of Mumbai’s underworld. The film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique and Neeraj Madhav.