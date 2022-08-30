Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu makers gear up for grand audio launch, watch video

With Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Simbu and Gautham Vasudev Menon are coming together for the fourth time, and hopes are high for the film as the duo is known for bringing out the best in each other. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 15. Meanwhile, a grand audio launch is being planned for the film on September 2.

Grand sets are being erected for the audio launch that is set to happen in Chennai. It is expected that many celebrities will attend the event. Producer Dr. Ishari Ganesh recently met actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and invited him for the audio launch.

The producer also took to Twitter to share a picture from the meeting.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was wrapped up on April 15. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote on Instagram, “Filming completed and in post now. It was like going back to school and learning some more but with the best in the business and an actor/star par excellence. Thanking all the other brilliant actors and the team for riding along steadfast on this journey (sic).”

The first collaboration of Gautham Menon and Simbu, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010) became a trendsetter for romantic dramas. Now, the return of the duo has set the expectations soaring. Written by Jeyamohan, who has also penned the dialogues for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, the film also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Neeraj Madhav. The music of the movie is composed by AR Rahman.