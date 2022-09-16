Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office collection Day 1: Silambarasan-Gautham Menon’s film opens to a promising start

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has opened to good word-of-mouth reviews, which has helped the slow-burning gangster film to a good start at the box office. Film trade analysts and trackers claim that the film has done good business on the opening day.

However, Since Silambarasan’s fanbase is huge, it will be hard to gauge the exact box office performance of the film and the common audience’s response in the first few days of the film’s release. The coming weekend will be the litmus test for the gangster drama.

As far as the critical response to the film goes, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has received predominantly positive reviews for its unique take on the usual gangster origin story. However, the climax of the film was criticised as hurried and confusing.

Kirubhakar Pusushothaman of Indian Express gave the film three stars and wrote, “Unfortunately, all the great things about Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu lose their charm as the film inches toward the end. It feels like the movie was written by two minds. The film feels different when it is just about Muthu, and the moment Siddhi Idnani enters as his love interest Paavai, we are in a different film altogether. To be precise, it’s the ‘GVM-Simbu’ zone.”

The film ends with a series of disjointed sequences that hint at a sequel. Earlier, speaking to Indian Express, Simbu said, “The plan was there all along, but we chose not to talk about the sequel. We thought we will talk about it if the film becomes a hit. Later, we thought it would be a nice move to leave the audience with the hope that the story will continue and decided to give a lead to the second part.”